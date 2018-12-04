Quesnel River Pulp was the site of a fire earlier today.

Fire Chief Sylvain Gauthier says they were called to the mill at around quarter after eleven…

“Upon arrival smoke was visible coming in from the roof area on the north side of the mill and the fire department members from the mill were already attacking the fire from inside the mill and the roof area. The mill did not need to be evacuated as basically the fire was localized to one area of the mill, mainly the roof.”

Gauthier says they responded with three fire engines, one ladder truck and twenty four members.

He says no one was hurt and the damage was contained to just the roof area.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.