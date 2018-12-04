Quesnel RCMP are investigating an armed robbery at a downtown business.

Police were called to Cashco Loans in the 200 block of Reid Street at around 5 o’clock on Monday afternoon.

Sergeant Chris Riddle goes over the details…

“The male suspect entered the business with his face covered, holding a handgun. The suspect produced a note demanding money. The clerk provided the suspect with an undisclosed amount of cash and the suspect fled on foot.”

Riddle says the suspect was physical with the store clerk but the clerk did not sustain any physical injuries from the event.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian male with brown eyes, who is about 6 foot two inches tall and is described as “fit.”

He was last seen wearing a black leather jacket, grey hoodie and black sweat pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Quesnel RCMP or Crimestoppers.