The 100 Mile Wranglers hit the ice tonight for their last home game until the new year. They are taking on the 9-13-0 Kamloops Storm.

Coach Dale Hladun looks forward to tonight’s game, as forward Joel Patsey will be back in the lineup, after recovering from injury. “He’s been practicing with us off and on the last couple of weeks but today will be the first game for him. I’m excited but I think the fans will be even more excited.”

Donations for the 100 Mile Food Bank are being accepted tonight. Puck drop is at 7 PM tonight at the South Cariboo Recreation Center.