100 Mile RCMP and administration staff of Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School are investigating vague threats to student safety. The incidents occurred beginning Friday afternoon.

It has been determined that there was no threat, and the reports were nothing more than rumor and gossip, however, school staff says that threats of this nature must be taken seriously and investigated quickly.

PSO staff and RCMP held special assemblies today to alleviate concerns and answer questions from the students. RCMP are continuing to investigate. Parents wishing further information are asked to contact the school.