Put another log on the fire and an extra blanket on the bed.

Overnight temperatures in the Cariboo are going to get a lot colder according to Bobby Sekhon , a meteorologist with Environment Canada.

“We are into an Arctic ridge of high pressure here and with that will be falling temperatures and quite below normal for this time of year. Tuesday night will be minus 13 and the normal low for this time of year is only minus 9.”

As to how long the cold temperatures will stick around Sekhon said as we approach the weekend a system coming into the BC Coast will bring warmer air with it getting us back to close to normal temperatures.

Sekhon said looking at the next seven days they’re not expecting to see any snow in the forecast however the next system moving in could bring something in on Tuesday.