It was a relatively quiet but successful beginning for the volunteers of Operation Red Nose in Williams Lake.

This past weekend they began their 11th year in the Lake City providing safe rides home to drivers and their vehicles.

On Friday night they did 11 rides taking a total of 26 people home compared to 8 rides and 7 riders the past year.

Dave Dickson, Manager of Community Safety for the City of Williams Lake, said Saturday night was down a bit and explains why

“We had 37 rides and we took 89 folks home. That was down a wee bit from last year but you have to keep in mind that last year was the Hospital Gala. This year the Hospital Gala was the Saturday night before.”

Operation Red Nose will be back starting this Friday night at 9, and continuing Friday and Saturday nights until December 22nd with the final evening on December 31st.

To get you and your vehicle home safely after celebrating the Holidays Friday and Saturday evenings you can call Operation Red Nose between 9 pm and 3 am at 250-392-22-22.