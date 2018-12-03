A special workshop aimed to assist rural regions to capitalize on the opportunities that the tech sector can bring is coming to the Lake City.

Sponsored by the City of Williams Lake and hosted by the Ministry of Jobs, Trade and Technology, the TechDev 101 workshop will be held Wednesday at the TRU Williams Lake campus.

Economic Development Officer for the City of Williams Lake, Beth Veenkamp said there are lots to be gained by people who attend this event.

“This workshop is really looking at creating some connective tissue between all of the different industries that exist in Williams Lake and how their technology centers and sectors can be better supported.”

Veenkemp also mentioned the importance of it.

“At the City of Williams Lake, we’ve been working really hard on economic development strategies that are going to assist us in growing and creating the kind of community that we all want. Technology really plays a big role in our opportunities.”

Registration for the TechDev 101 workshop is tomorrow (Tuesday) at noon and you can do so by visiting the City of Williams Lake webpage or by calling Veenkamp at City Hall.