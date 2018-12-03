(Files by Brendan Pawliw-MyPGNow)

Highway 97 south of Prince George has now re-opened to traffic on a single-lane alternating basis.

OPEN – #BCHwy97 – south of #CityofPG between 15 Mile Rd and Buckhorn Lake Rd is now operating at single lane alternating traffic. Expect delays and congestion. http://bit.ly/2ri3Ybp #PrinceGeorgeBC

9:03 AM – Dec 3, 2018

One person has died following a two-vehicle accident that shut down Highway 97 in both directions.

According to the North District RCMP spokesperson Madonna Saunderson, the incident occurred between 15 Mile Road & Buckhorn Lake Road just before 1 AM Monday morning.

“The pick-up truck driver looks to be at fault, he crossed the centre line and went head-on with a semi. The semi driver has some minor but non-life threatening injuries and there were two other passengers in the pick-up truck,”

Saunderson says both passengers of the pickup truck are in critical condition.

Drive BC says the road is expected to re-open at 10 AM.