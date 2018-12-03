Students at the College of New Caledonia campus in Quesnel will be paying more in tuition.

CNC President Henry Reiser says the Board of Directors has approved a two percent increase, which he says means the college still has the second lowest tuition in the province…

“For a three credit UT course, university transfer course, it represents five dollar increase, so this will generate about an additional 120 thousand dollars.”

Reiser says the small increase will help to cover off the costs of inflation…

“That two percent lift is something that is the only opportunity for us to increase our revenues. This is fixed and our costs are constantly going up.”

Reiser says they’ve been directed to use the extra funds for student supports.