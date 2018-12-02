In KIJHL action over the weekend, the 100 Mile Wranglers took down the visiting 10-13-2 Osoyoos Coyotes on Friday night with a 3-1 win.

Kolby Page, Jayce Schweizer and Julien Dewey with a goal apiece while goalie Miles Minor stopped 16 shots.

Sunday afternoon, the Wranglers lost a fierce game to the Sicamous Eagles 3-4 in the second overtime period. Garrett Hilton had two goals with Nico Hemming picking up the third, and Goalie Miles Minor stopping 31.

The Wranglers next play Tuesday night at home against the Kamloops Storm with a start time of 7 PM.