It’s being called the 1st Vintage Valentine’s and a Williams Lake makeup artist is hoping that it will raise big funds for the Women’s Contact Society.

Kristen Foote is organizing the event that will be offering an evening of great food, libations, and burlesque on Saturday, February 9.

“I’ve been working with the Women’s Contact Society for the last month and I was little nervous on how they would feel having a burlesque show,” Foote said.

“But they were actually right on board right away and they were really happy that I was wanting to support them and they’re looking forward to the event.”

Foote said having lived in Toronto and Vancouver for some time, she’s missed the burlesque community, the shows, the nightlife, and having these kinds of shows.

She hopes the event will raise $15,000 for the Women’s Contact Society.

“They all have the same values and beliefs, and I believe in that as well-just supporting women, giving them a safe space to be themselves and express themselves,” Foote said of burlesque and the Women’s Contact.

“That’s why I love burlesque but also love places like the Women’s Contact Society where they’re just helping women have a better life.”

Tickets for the 1st Vintage Valentine’s that will take place at the Ramada Convention Centre be purchased at the Women’s Contact Society and Charm’s Adult Novelty. They can also be purchased by contacting Foote at kristenmarie@live.ca