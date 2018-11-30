The Child Development Centre with the St. Vincent De Paul Society and Brice O’Neill from New World Coffee and Tea House in Williams Lake will once again be serving up a yuletide dinner.

“Every year families might not get a Christmas dinner and they might not be able to celebrate so we really feel, and I think the whole community of Williams Lake really feels that’s important that everybody gets a Christmas,” said CDC operations manager, Vanessa Riplinger.

“So this is really an event for families who might not otherwise get a Christmas dinner.”

The Yuletide Dinner which will also offer entertainment, stockings and a special appearance by Santa takes places Wednesday, Dec. 5 at Sacred Heart Hall from 4 – 7 pm. Riplinger said the Child Development Centre will be providing rides to and from the event.

“We’re really looking forward to it again this year. Last year we served 600 dinners which was amazing and I’m sure we’ll do that again this year.”