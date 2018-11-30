The superintendent for School District 27 has resigned after expressing a desire to return to teaching.

The District said in a media release that Wintjes will commence that work on January 28, 2019, at the beginning of the second semester.

“The Board wishes Mr. Wintjes the very best in his return to teaching and thanks him for his time and effort as superintendent.”

Diane Wright will serve as interim superintendent as the District starts the immediate recruitment process for a long-term district leader.

Wintjes has served School District 27 since 1993. He was appointed Superintendent of Schools in May 2017 after taking on the role of acting Superintendent in September 2016 following the departure of Mark Thiessen.