The search for a youth that went missing overnight had a positive ending.

“We had a report at about 7 o’clock this morning from Williams Lake RCMP to go out to the Horsefly area and look for a missing 16-year old male,” said Rick White, unit chief of Central Cariboo Search and Rescue.

“The individual was located around 11. He walked out, found a road and got a ride back, so he’s home safe and sound.”

White said eight members, two trucks, and three ATVs from Central Cariboo Search and Rescue responded to the call.