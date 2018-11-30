West Fraser will be temporarily curtailing production over the holiday period at its sawmills in 100 Mile House, Williams Lake, Chetwynd, and Chasm.

“We’re always concerned about what companies do,” said Paul French, USW 1-2017 first vice president.

“Prices were pretty good for a while and there were no complaints. Now that the market has kind of balanced out it’s going to take time for the log value or for government to set the stumpage so I guess it’s a wait and see.”

The curtailments are expected to reduce SPF lumber production by approximately 25 million board feet this year.

“Challenging lumber markets and high log costs coupled with log supply constraints have necessitated this difficult decision,” stated Ted Seraphim, CEO of West Fraser.