Canadian hotels also affected in Marriott data breach

If you stayed at a Marriott-owned hotel in Canada you may be affected by the data breach.

Marriott says anyone who stayed at Starwood chain hotels from 2014 onwards may have had information stolen. This does include some hotels in Canada like Sheraton and Westin. Marriott says it is reaching out to up to 500 million people affected.

Trudeau says US tariffs need to end to expand economic growth

Now that a trade deal is signed, Justin Trudeau is setting his sights on tariff problems.

After signing the USMCA agreement, the PM is reportedly pushing Donald Trump to drop the tariffs on steel and aluminum trade. Trudeau says the tariffs are still a major barrier to expanded economic growth across North America.

Two earthquakes strike Alaska back-to-back

Residents in Alaska are recovering from two back-to-back earthquakes.

The first quake, a magnitude 7, hit close to Anchorage, while a magnitude 5 quake hit nearby shortly afterwards. Roads and buildings were damaged, but there were no reports of major injuries. The quakes did not cause any issues for BC’s coast.

McArthur trial slated for 2020

An alleged Canadian serial killer will face trial in 2020.

Bruce McArthur was originally expected to stand trial by September next year, but his defence lawyer pushed for January 6th over a year from now. A judge agreed to the move and expects the trial to last up to four months.

Canada condemns Russian aggression against Ukraine

Canada is leading a call against Russia to release Ukriane-owned naval ships.

Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland says other G7 countries are united in the call, after Russian troops fired on and then seized three Ukraine ships. Russia is also detaining the sailors. Vladimir Putin has accused Ukraine of purposely trying to escalate tension between the two countries.