Cariboo residents are sitting in the low 30’s when it comes to the percentage of people taking part in the current electoral reform process.

According to Elections BC, 32 and a half percent of eligible voters in Cariboo North have returned an electoral reform package so far, and 31 and a half percent in the Cariboo Chilcotin riding.

That compares to about 37 percent province-wide.

In terms of the actual numbers, 6,770 people have voted out of a potential 20,850 in Cariboo North.

7,633 of 24,200 in the Cariboo Chilcotin have mailed in packages.

These numbers are as of this morning at 8-20 a.m., and do not include packages that have been received by Canada Post but have not yet been transferred to Elections BC.

Residents have until December 7th to return electoral reform packages.