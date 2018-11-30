The main entrance to G.R. Baker Hospital in Quesnel, damaged in what police say was an attempt to steal the ATM in the lobby, has now been fixed.

Eryn Collins, Media Relations with Northern Health, says the main doors are now back in full operation…

“We just wanted to take the opportunity to thank people for their patience in the meantime because there has been some changes in how various areas of the hospital have been accessed and everything is returning to business as usual, and patients and visitors and staff can use that main entrance again as they would have before this incident occurred.”

Collins says the cost to make the repairs was in the neighborhood of $100,000.

RCMP have laid charges in connection with this incident.

25-year old Andrew Reeve is facing one count each of Break and Enter with Intent to Commit an Indictable Offence, Mischief under $5,000 and Theft under $5,000.

He’s due back in court on December 11th.