A multi-vehicle collision occurred near Lone Butte, south east of 100 Mile House last night.

The incident occurred on the cut off road between McMillan and Horse Lake roads at about 8:30 PM.

Local emergency services responded. Lone Butte Fire Chief John Grieve says two vehicles collided head on after one lost control, and three people were transported to 100 Mile District Hospital with non life threatening injuries.

Road conditions were icy at the time, and Grieve says road crews came out and sanded the area shortly after.