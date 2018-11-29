It was a warm start to the work week with temperatures being broken across the Cariboo.

A meteorologist with Environment and Climate Change Canada, Bobby Sekhon said a new daytime maximum temperature record was set Tuesday in Puntzi Mountain and also the Lake city.

“Williams Lake got up to about 8° C,” he said.

“That’s nine degrees above their normal temperature for this time of year so it’s quite warm. This was all due to a weather system that came through with a strong southerly flow transporting warm air into the area.”

The 8.0° C daytime maximum temperature breaks the old record of 7.6° C set in 1980.

Sekhon said Wednesday was another a warm day in Williams Lake reaching 4.6° C.

“That’s the second warmest November 28th and was shy of the official record of 5.2° C.”

The warm temperatures Sekhon adds won’t be lasting much longer as they will start to rapidly transition from a warmer than normal period into near normal and then even below normal into the weekend.

“For example, a high of minus 4° C is forecasted for Sunday and the seasonal for this time of year is minus 1° C so that will be three degrees below normal.”