Results are in from the 39th annual Grey Cup Cashspiel in Quesnel.

Brady Waffle’s local rink managed to knock off the defending champions from Smithers, defeating the Ron Vanderstar foursome 8-7 in an exciting A-event final.

Waffle trailed 6-2 after 5 ends but scored four in the 6th end, forced Vanderstar to take one in the 7th, and won it with a draw for two to the four foot in the 8th.

That completed an undefeated bonspeil for Waffle, who’s team will next compete in the Provincial Playdowns.

Blair Hedden won an all-Quesnel match-up over Jerome Deis in the B final and Dave Plant’s Quesnel rink defeated Brian Purdy from Williams Lake in the C.