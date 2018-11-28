Enhanced chain-up regulations in B.C are now in place for all commercial vehicles over 5,000 kg.

Smaller vehicles like buses or five-ton trucks must use chains on a minim of set two tires. Larger vehicles (11,794 kg or more) must use steel chains.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure said previous regulations only required vehicles over 27,000 kilograms to carry and use traction devices with only one wheel needing chains during winter conditions and mandatory chain-ups.

“Last winter, 33 of 35 extended closures on the Coquihalla involved commercial vehicles, and in most cases, this was due to truck drivers either poorly installing chains or not using them at all,” said Claire Trevena, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure in a news release.

“While most drivers do chain up during winter weather, these new regulations and the stricter fines that will follow will improve safety and hopefully reduce the number of closures.”

The Ministry adds it recognizes that the commercial vehicle industry is being given short notice and ‘will balance the need for safety and reliability’ with giving the industry time to adjust its practices to the new regulations.

Over 70% of commercial drivers surveyed according to a June 2018 survey on the proposed changes approved of enhancements to the quality of, and requirements for, traction devices.