The Communities of Clinton, Deka Lake and Wells will soon be recieving new and Upgraded broadband Infrastructure for high speed internet access.

ABC Communications will be receiving grant funding from the Connecting British Columbia program, a program that offers internet service providers and other organizations a chance to apply for grants to improve high speed internet access in rural, remote and indigenous communities.

$78, 862 will be used to upgrade the network for 200 homes at Deka and Sulphourous lakes, while $59,794 will be used to enhance service to 130 homes and businesses in Wells.

The Clinton Fiber to the home project will receive $334, 108 for a new fiber optic network, which will benefit 327 homes and businesses.

The total value of the grant funding is $945 530, which includes the provincial contribution and spending by ABC Communications.