Nominations for the 2018 4-H National Volunteer of the Year Award continue to be accepted.

One winning volunteer from every Province will have the opportunity to be chosen for this award based on two 4-H member references, club and community involvement, and how much members learned and developed as a result of this individual.

In BC, last years Provincial volunteer leader was Linda Bartsch from the Horsefly 4-H Club.

Nominations forms are available on the 4-H Canada website until this Friday and the selection of winners will take place next month.