Unifor President says Trudeau and Trump should be taking on GM with tariffs

Unifor’s President is calling on Justin Trudeau and Donald Trump to take aim at GM.

Jerry Dias says the two leaders should be punishing GM’s decision to close plants in Canada and the US by putting tariffs on vehicles made in other countries. Donald Trump is taking aim at GM, threatening to pull federal subsidies in retaliation. Justin Trudeau is taking a softer tone, focusing on supporting affected workers in Oshawa. The two leaders spoke by phone Tuesday night agreeing to work together to help workers affected by the closures.

Package backlog could push deliveries into next March

Depending where it’s coming from, your online order may not be showing up until next spring.

Canada Post says, despite a forced end to rotating strikes, the backlog of parcels is just getting worse with Black Friday and Cyber Monday orders. Some packages likely won’t show up until January and if you ordered from another country, don’t expect that delivery until March.

Morneau touts pipeline buyout, avoids railcar talk for oil patch support

Bill Morneau is dodging railcar questions by focusing on the pipeline.

While in Calgary, the Finance Minister said Ottawa has shown support for the oil patch by buying the Trans Mountain Pipeline. However, the minister wouldn’t comment on Liberal support for a railcar fix to move oil in the meantime. Rachel Notley says the Canadian economy will lose billions if more crude doesn’t start moving soon.

New NAFTA to be signed at G20 summit this week

Justin Trudeau is expected to sign off of the new NAFTA deal this week in Argentina.

US official Larry Kudlow says the deal will be signed on Friday by all three North American countries. Trudeau has said he will sign the USMCA deal despite steel and aluminum tariffs remaining in place in the US.