25-year old Andrew Reeve is facing one count each of Break and Enter with Intent to Commit an Indictable Offence, Mischief under $5,000 and Theft under $5,000.

Reeve is due back in court on December 11th.

Quesnel RCMP responded to a report of a smashed window at the front entrance of G.R. Baker Hospital just after midnight back on August 11th.

Police say they discovered a vehicle tow strap had been placed around the ATM in the lobby, but that it appeared that the strap broke and the theft attempt was unsuccessful.

Video surveillance was used to identify a suspect vehicle that was later discovered on the Highway west towards Prince George.

Police say that it was stolen.

RCMP say a suspect was identified and arrested, thanks to a tip from the public.