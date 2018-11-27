This is the week that some Quesnel residents will see a change in the way they can recycle.

The satellite depots are closing on Thursday (Nov 29) and a new manned depot will open on Saturday. (Dec 1)

Mayor Bob Simpson…

“Because of the changing circumstances on the purchasers of recycling materials, the more stringent requirements for clean materials, we needed to switch to a manned depot at the landfill site. So that process, people will see the big canisters being removed from the satellite sites, West Park mall, Maple Park mall and at the Johnston loop, the sani loop there, and they will start going to the landfill.”

Simpson says there will be a gated area where the old slo-pitch diamonds are and someone will assist people to make sure that the recycling materials go into the right bins.

He says this is also part of a bigger plan…

“We’re in the process of doing a much more comprehensive review of the entire landfill. That will come forward in 2019, so this is a temporary stopgap measure. We’ll have to watch what the flow rates are and do a re-adjustment as necessary. In the longer term we have a very substantive report coming forward that will be looking at our entire waste management stream, recycling stream, trying to do full recovery, we’re looking at composting, so from 2020 on there will be a new approach with waste management that will incorporate recycling as well.”

Simpson says there will be no change to the blue box program for city residents.