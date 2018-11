Via Kyle Balzer, MyPGnow.com – UPDATED

A bus carrying the Prince George College Heights Cougars Senior Girls volleyball team was involved in a crash this afternoon north of Cache Creek.

School District 57 (SD57) has confirmed with My PG Now that five of the 12 people on the bus are being treated in Kamloops hospital.

“All the injuries are non-life threatening,” added RCMP Traffic Services spokesperson Mike Halskov.

“There was a helicopter called in for one of the injured persons who I had a more serious injury that needed to be dealt with quickly, but again though, that injury is non-life-threatening.”

He says it’s unknown at this time what caused the crash, but police are investigating and believe the weather conditions were okay.

SD57 Superintendent Marilyn Marquis-Forster says the district’s priority right now is reuniting all passengers with their families.

“Kids travel to compete in this province where geography is so big every day. Unfortunately, our students were involved in an accident, but we’re thankful it isn’t worse news and we’re looking forward to hearing more about how our students are recovering.”

According to Drive BC, the highway was closed for a brief period today but has since reopened.

College Heights was travelling to compete at the BC Girls Triple-A Volleyball Championship beginning Thursday in Powell River.

It’s unclear at this time if the team plans to continue to do so.