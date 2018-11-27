Residents can anticipate burning activities to occur periodically over the next few weeks in the Westridge and Hamel Estates areas of Williams Lake.

“We’d just like to take any opportunity to reduce the fire load in our urban interface areas,” said WLFD chief Erick Peterson.

“The areas that are under development on the fringe parts of our city, they’ve been preidentified since 2017 as areas of risk so we’re just trying to reduce that fire load in those areas.”

The city has issued burn permits to remove or reduce historical slash piles and overgrowth surrounding the City.

“The few permits that we have issued involve the properties at the end of Westridge Drive and above Hamel Estates at this time,” Peterson adds.

“This is spearheaded by the developers themselves and it’s mutually beneficial. It’s going to help reduce our risk in the city and it’s going to help clear their lots as well.”