The 100 Mile Wranglers put two in the win column on their three game road trip over the weekend.

Fridays game was a 3-4 loss in overtime for the Wranglers against the Summerland Steam.

Saturday and Sunday they faced the Princeton Posse, winning both games, 5-3 Saturday, and a decisive 8-2 on Sunday.

The Wranglers are now 10-10-1 for the season and have secured second place in the Doug Birks division.

They next play November 30th on home ice against the Osoyoos Coyotes.