100 Mile RCMP responded to several vehicle incidents over the last week.

November 20th, the driver of a vehicle travelling on Highway 97 was stopped for excessive speed after driving 80 kilometers per hour over the posted limit. The male driver was ticketed and his vehicle was impounded for seven days.

On November 24th, emergency crews responded to a rollover collision in the 5200 block of Canim-Hendrix lake road. The male driver lost control, crossed the road and rolled into the ditch. He was taken to 100 Mile Hospital with non life threatening industries.

RCMP say the investigation into the collision is continuing.