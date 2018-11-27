The campaign to get Lakecity Revelers and their vehicle home safely over the holiday season is about to begin.

The 11th year of Operation Red Nose will start to roll this Friday night starting at 9.

We asked Manager of Community Safety for the City of Williams Lake, Dave Dickson, how the RCMP feel having this service available especially at this time of year.

“They love it. The members will say you know Red Nose is working, we had road checks all over town and we never even got a sniff of an impaired driver which is great. People are making good choices, that’s what it’s for, or they have a designated driver to drive them home and that’s what it’s about.”

Over the years Dickson has seen an increase in the number of riders using this service and is pleased with one particular demographic

“Something that is also positive we see a lot of young people taking it and that is encouraging. That’s the message that you don’t drink and drive is important and our youth is seeing that.”

Dickson said Operation Red Nose will be available Friday and Saturday nights from 9 till 3 am from November 30th to December 22nd and again New Year’s Eve December 31st.