Donald Trump’s tariff tirade is weighting North American markets. The President told the Wall Street Journal he was ready to hit China with another round to tariffs, which would also target iPhones and other electronics made in the eastern country.

The move has soured the tech sector, which saw gains from Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales yesterday. The Dow is down 59 points to 24,580 and the TSX is falling 34 points to 14,978.

The price of crude is attempting to come back from an early morning slump, gaining to 52.04 a barrel.

The Loonie is growing to 75.28 cents US.