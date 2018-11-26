A milder winter across most of the country is expected for this upcoming season.

With a developing El Nino to begin just after Christmas, we asked Meteorologist for Environment Canada Bobby Sekhon what does that mean for the Cariboo

“For the Cariboo you’ll see slightly warmer than normal temperatures for this winter into January and February, freezing levels could also be a couple hundred meters higher if temperatures in the valley’s do get above zero.”

When asked what the precipitation outlook would be, Sekhon said it’s a little too early to tell but does go over what this month has been like.

“As far as what we’ve seen so far in the Cariboo region, for example, Williams Lake, this month we’ve gotten about 27 millimeters of rain and 4 centimeters of snow. The November average is actually 14 millimeters of rain and 33 centimeters of snow.”

Sekhon said in the next 8 to 14 days the Cariboo is looking at below normal temperatures