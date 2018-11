There was a packed house for Rumble #25 in Quesnel on Saturday night.

Emmitt Emblau from the Two Rivers Boxing Club in Quesnel, was involved in the fight of the night.

It was also the main event.

In the end though, Emblau lost a decision to Oakley Fitzsimmons from Parksville.

One other fight of note saw Williams Lake’s Joey Hellminger win a unanimous decision of Andrew Micheal from Lilloet.