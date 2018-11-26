A trial is scheduled to get underway today in Supreme Court in Williams Lake for a 100 Mile House man who is charged in connection with a shooting.

Nicholas Finley is facing one count each of Aggravated Assault, Discharging a Firearm with intent to Wound or Disfigure, Use of a Firearm in the Commission of an Offence and with two counts of Unlawfully Discharging a Firearm.

Finley was ordered to stand trial following a Preliminary Inquiry in June of last year.

He was arrested following an incident in the Roe Lake area back in March of 2016.

RCMP say a 42-year old man was shot in the arm.