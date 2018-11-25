Canada’s Minister of Natural Resources will be in Williams Lake.

Amarjeet Sohi will be visiting British Columbia with his first stop in Williams Lake on Tuesday to announce funding for forestry projects.

Sohi’s announcement comes after Cariboo Prince George MP Todd Doherty last week accused the Liberal government of neglecting the hard working forestry families.

“There are sweeping notices of work curtailment and mill closures in British Columbia and indeed in my riding,” Doherty said.

“West Fraser, Conifex Timber, Tolko Industries, Canfor, and Interfor forestry companies have all announced sweeping forms of labor forest reductions. With Christmas just 32 days away, families are now facing tough choices.”

Sohi said $100 million has been allocated for innovative practices in the forestry sector.

“We know that the forestry sector is a source of well paying middle-class jobs and will remain a source of well paying middle-class jobs,” he said.

“We will continue to support and have provided $867 million to support workers in communities diversify their markets and help producers access services in the market.”

Sohi will also be visiting Vancouver to announce funding for clean energy innovation projects and deliver a keynote address at the Clean Energy B.C. Generate 2018 conference.