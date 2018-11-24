100 Mile House celebrated christmas early with the annual Santa Claus parade Saturday night.

Large crowds lined Birch Avenue as 42 floats participated, including the district of 100 mile house, represented by Councillors Maureen Pinkney, Chris Pettman and Dave Mingo.

Many organizations and first responders were well represented including the RCMP, 100 Mile,Canim Lake , Forest Grove, and 108 Fire Departments, BC Ambulance, and Search and Rescue.

The 2887 RM Army Cadets kept warm around a campfire on their float, and the event was capped by the man of the hour, Santa.

The parade marked the start of the Christmas season and the moonlight madness sales event, which continued for some stores until 10 pm.