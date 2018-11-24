BC Premier John Horgan announces Building BC: Indigenous Housing Fund with other BC Ministers and First Nations leaders | Matt Fetinko, My PG Now

Indigenous peoples on and off reserve in Quesnel will have access to new affordable homes through the Building BC: Indigenous Housing Fund.

The province said Saturday that the Dakelh and Quesnel Community Housing Society will receive $5.4 million for 27 homes. The Lhtako Dene Nation will also receive $2 million for 10 homes.

Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing Selina Robinson made the announcement on the Katzie First Nation reserve in Pitt Meadows for the first set of homes selected in 26 communities throughout British Columbia.

“We know these homes are only a start but we believe they will have a tremendous impact in the lives of indigenous peoples throughout the province,” she said.

“This indigenous housing fund is not just about reconciliation. It’s about doing the right thing.”

Robinson said through their other housing funds and other provincial investments they will continue working hard in partnership with indigenous people to provide the safe affordable homes that every person deserves.

“This is an excellent announcement that needs to be done, needs to implemented for not only the homeless but those that can’t afford a home,” said Robert Phillips, First Nations Summit political executive.

“I think over the next coming years we will have the discussion immediately as well with federal government and I think we’re going to have to talk to Prime Minister Trudeau and the Ministers as well.”

Part of a 10-year, $550-million commitment to build 1,750 new units of social housing for Indigenous peoples, these 1,143 new homes according to a news release will be built over the next two to four years.

BC Housing will work with Indigenous non-profit housing providers and First Nations to finalize the projects over the next few months.

A second proposal call is anticipated for spring 2020.