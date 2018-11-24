The crowd enjoyed christmas music sung by carolers and hot chocolate as the Starry nights celebration lit up the 100 Mile District Hospital last night.

Emcee Ralph Fossum let the man of the hour himself, Santa Claus, lead the countdown to switch on the spectacular light display.

Starry nights is the annual fundraiser for the South Cariboo Health Foundation. Stars to be lit up on the hospital are sold in the weeks preceding the lighting.

Chris Nickless, chair of the foundation board, says that since the foundation started, they have donated over three million dollars to the hospital and care facilities in 100 Mile House.