The Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour will be bringing the spirit of outdoor adventure to Williams Lake.

“The Film Festival has been coming to Williams Lake for the last about 28 years,” said recreation coordinator, Denise Skarra.

“The film is usually a sell out crowd and we have anywhere from eight to eleven films depending on the length of each of the films.”

The Film Festival will take place at the Gibraltar Room in the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex on Tuesday, Dec 4. at 7:00 pm.

Tickets are $21 for adults. $16 for students and seniors. For tickets and information, you can contact the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex or Red Shreds.

The event will feature films such as:

The Frenchy – Michelle Smith

Jacques is a-rockin’ 82-year-old athlete, but the real story is how he inspires us with his contagious love of life, epic tales of survival and his ability to counter aging through laughter.

Surviving the Outback – Michael Atkinson

Could you survive alone across hundreds of kilometres of remote outback for a whole month, trekking and sailing on a makeshift raft, with nothing but a time capsule of antique stuff from 1932? Mike wasn’t sure he could pull it off either!

Grizzly Country – Ben Moon, Shannon Ethridge, Annie Nyborg

After serving in the Vietnam War, author and eco-warrior Doug Peacock spent years alone in the Wyoming and Montana wilderness observing grizzly bears. This time in the wild changed the course of his life. With the protection of Yellowstone grizzlies now under threat, Peacock reflects on the importance of habitat and why he continues to fight for wild causes.