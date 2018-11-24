You now have until 4:30 pm on Dec. 7 to return your electoral reform packages. This is a one-week extension from the original Nov. 30 deadline.

“We have worked closely with Canada Post to understand the full impact of rotating strikes on the referendum process,” said Chief Electoral Officer Anton Boegman in a statement.

“Rotating strikes have impacted accessibility. As a result, we have extended the deadline to ensure that voters are not prevented from participating through no fault of their own.”

Of the 24,190 registered voters in the Cariboo Chilcotin riding, 5,123 packages have been screened-about 21%. As for the Cariboo North riding, almost 19% of the registered voters have returned their package (3,909 of 20,848).

Registered voters who had not yet received their package had until midnight Friday to request one.

(With files from Matt Fetinko with MyPrinceGeorgeNow)