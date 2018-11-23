RCMP in Williams Lake are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a woman wanted on outstanding warrants for driving while prohibited.

38-year-old Amber Rosk is described as Caucasian female, 6 feet tall, 130 lbs., shoulder length dyed blond hair and blue eyes.

“She is believed to be living in the Williams Lake area,” Cst. Jordan Gelowitz said in a crime stoppers release.

Anyone with information as to where Rosk may be is encouraged to contact the Williams Lake RCMP at 250 392-6211 or anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Crime Stoppers also subscribe to web tip at www.bccrimestoppers.com