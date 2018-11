A Quesnel athlete has made the Canadian Junior National Biathlon team.

Ryan Elden qualified at the team trials in Canmore, Alberta.

He will leave on December 8th for Lenzerheide, Switzerland and Premanon, France to compete in Junior International Biathlon Union Cup events.

They will return to Canada on December 23rd.

Elden, who now competes out of Whistler, is one of five boys on the team.

There are also five girls.