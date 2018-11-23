The annual Santa Clause Parade takes place in 100 Mile House tonight.

Along with the parade, and the Moonlight Madness shopping event, tonight also marks the lighting ceremony for the Starry Nights display at the 100 Mile District Hospital.

Janet Lily, parade coordinator says they have 42 floats in the parade. “We have really fun ones this year, everyone’s going out and decorating to the theme, which is Winter Wonderland.” She says there are 5 trophies and the judging will take place at 5 PM. The parade will start at 5:30.

Birch Avenue in 100 Mile will be shut down starting at 4:30. Lily says to come hungry, as there will be concessions run by local groups on the street, including 100 Mile Rotary and the PSO Grad class, who will be selling cotton candy as a fundraiser. The lighting ceremony for Starry Nights takes place at 7 PM.