The decision was made by the Ministry of Environment in collaboration with Northern Health.

Air Quality Meteorologist Ralph Adams says the 24-hour concentration of PM 2.5 is now up to 28.9 in Quesnel.

That exceeds the provincial objective of 25.

By comparison the levels is at 11.6 in Williams Lake and 16.6 in Prince George.

Adams says the high concentrations of fine particulate matter are expected to persist until weather conditions change and that the advisory will remain in effect until further notice.

Exposure to fine particulate matter is of particular concern for infants, the elderly and

those who have diabetes, and lung or heart disease.

Persons with chronic underlying medical conditions should postpone strenuous exercise until the advisory is lifted.

If you are experiencing symptoms such as continuing eye or throat irritation, chest discomfort,

shortness of breath, cough or wheezing, follow the advice of your health care provider.

Staying indoors helps to reduce exposure to fine particulate matter.