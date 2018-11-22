A trial that was scheduled for a Big Lake resident accused of being in the possession of property stolen from evacuated residents during the 2017 wildfires did not commence this week as the charge against him was stayed.

Shane Michael Brady was charged with one count of possessing stolen property over $5,000 described as a Case Skid Steer Loader.

“The decision to stay the charges, in this case, was made shortly before the trial when the prosecutor concluded the charge approval standard could no longer be met,” said BC Prosecutions Service communications counsel Dan McLaughlin.

“In these circumstances, a stay of proceedings is the appropriate course of action.”

MyCaribooNow published a previous article that reported Brady’s two trial was to commence this spring on June 28, 2018. It is not clear why the trial was delayed.

Brady was arrested on July 10, 2017, after the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of BC (CFSEU) said members were engaged in a proactive enforcement in the wildfire evacuated zones after receiving information of a potential property offender being active.

“Members focused‎ investigative efforts towards this suspected offenders stash site, confirming, that stolen property was being stashed on the property,” CFSEU said at the time.

“This investigation was only possible, during a severely adverse time, due to the close working partnerships of the various law enforcement ‎units from around the province.”