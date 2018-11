The 100 Mile House Wranglers are hoping to snap a 5 loss streak with a busy schedule of three road games this weekend.

Friday the Wranglers are in Summerland facing the 13-9-1 Steam. Saturday and Sunday, they are in Princeton for a double header against the 8-11-1 Princeton Posse.

The 8-10-1 Wranglers are tied for second place in the KIJHL Doug Birks Division with Sicamous.