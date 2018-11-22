Romaine lettuce will likely to hard to come by at your local grocer.

Shelves at Safeway in Wiliams Lake were bare of romaine lettuce as a sign stated that the grocer has proactively removed romaine lettuce from their shelves until further notice as a precaution to protect their customers.

Loblaw Companies Limited said it is also recalling and removing from store shelves across the country all romaine lettuce products.

The Public Health Agency of Canada said as of Wednesday there have been 19 confirmed cases of E. coli illness in Ontario, Quebec, and New Brunswick.

Eight individuals have been hospitalized and one person suffered from a severe complication.

The individuals who became sick reported eating romaine lettuce at home as well as in prepared salads purchased at grocery stores, or from menu items ordered at restaurants and fast food chains.