It is not clear how much damage was sustained to the heat and hot water system of the Eagle’s Nest Housing Complex in Williams Lake after a water main break this week left the boiler system under more than three feet of water.

Executive Director of the Cariboo Friendship Society, Rosanna McGregor said all residents were evacuated Tuesday and have since been displaced.

“We have them in a hotel, we have them at the transition house, we have them in our emergency shelter, and some have gone with family-they’re spread around the community,” she said.

“All 33 units have had to be vacated.”

Residents of the first floor McGregor adds have been flooded out.

“We’ve been trying to help those that were flooded out to move all of their belongings out today and just some people management,” McGregor said.

“There are six units on the first floor-one of those had renters insurance, the others did not.”

McGregor said if anyone is interested in a donation of any kind, that gift cards that they can distribute to the tenants that lost some of their household items that are not covered are more than welcomed.

An engineer from Vancouver is expected to arrive and complete an assessment on Friday (Nov. 23).

There is no timeline for when residents will be able to return.